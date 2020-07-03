MASTERNET Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. MASTERNET has a total market cap of $6,312.32 and approximately $278.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASTERNET token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, MASTERNET has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.01711893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00168878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00108651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MASTERNET Token Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

