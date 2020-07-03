Mediwound’s (MDWD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mediwound from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD remained flat at $$3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. 271,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,902. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. Mediwound has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Mediwound had a net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 75.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mediwound will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 51.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 136.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

