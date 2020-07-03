Mercury Achieves Market Cap of $697,547.81 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Mercury has a total market cap of $697,547.81 and $3,215.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.01707816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00168839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00109197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

