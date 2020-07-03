Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.83. 18,498,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,247,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after buying an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,060,000 after buying an additional 4,132,981 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

