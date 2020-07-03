Midas (MIDAS) Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Midas has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $2,565.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00010028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00467542 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026397 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030252 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006110 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002855 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000242 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

