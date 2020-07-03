Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.70 Million

Brokerages expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report $441.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $410.30 million to $456.70 million. Middleby posted sales of $761.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71. Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,670 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.06 per share, for a total transaction of $101,970.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,169.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 2,700 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,371.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,679.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $495,723. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 9.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,190,000 after purchasing an additional 514,180 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,500,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,124,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 30.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,507,000 after purchasing an additional 704,112 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,655,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,882,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

