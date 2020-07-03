MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $1.66

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00018293 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $109.21 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,083.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.12 or 0.02489429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.02442000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00454191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00692083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00062363 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00563876 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Fisco, Zaif, Upbit, Livecoin and Bitbank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

