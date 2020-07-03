Morgan Stanley Raises W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $324.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $324.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of W W Grainger from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.17.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $9.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.51. 311,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,626. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

