Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MPAA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,023,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,256 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after buying an additional 242,401 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 893,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 111,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 546,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

