Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.18-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.544-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.18-1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities downgraded Motorola Solutions to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.30.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.38. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

