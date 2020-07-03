Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.543-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities lowered Motorola Solutions to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.30.

MSI stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.38.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

