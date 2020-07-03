MS International (LON:MSI) Releases Earnings Results

MS International (LON:MSI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.19)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON MSI opened at GBX 130 ($1.60) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. MS International has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 216 ($2.66).

Get MS International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from MS International’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. MS International’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Petrol Station Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for MS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.