MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

MYRG stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.79. MYR Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $38.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,180.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

