Nano Price Reaches $0.93 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $124.04 million and $4.78 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00010249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Coindeal, Nanex and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,083.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.20 or 0.02490311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.02443518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00454535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00693614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00062515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00564838 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bitinka, CoinEx, RightBTC, Nanex, Binance, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, OKEx, HitBTC, Coindeal, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

