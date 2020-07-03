NavCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $81,945.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance and Poloniex. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and $81,945.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001598 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00039846 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,017,621 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, cfinex, Binance, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

