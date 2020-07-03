Neblio Price Up 4.8% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00006517 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $248,945.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018126 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012341 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012408 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010965 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,490,887 coins and its circulating supply is 15,953,510 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

