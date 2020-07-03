Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $13.48 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.97 or 0.01320336 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000834 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 13,471,939 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

