Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF) Trading 13.3% Higher

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Nevada Energy Metals Inc (CVE:BFF)’s share price was up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 52,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 22,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $523,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

About Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF)

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Big Smokey Valley Lithium project, Black Rock Desert Lithium project, Teels Marsh West Lithium project, and San Emidio Desert Lithium project located in Nevada.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit