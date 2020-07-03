NewYorkCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $2,600.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00457692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003426 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000432 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,705,389,788 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

