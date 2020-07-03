Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Nike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nike by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.43. 5,347,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,398,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

