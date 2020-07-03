Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of NVMI opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $51.23.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,948,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 936,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 924,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 77.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 490,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 213,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

