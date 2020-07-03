Numeraire (NMR) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $57.66 million and approximately $560,575.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $21.40 or 0.00235986 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.05081518 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00054023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,693,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

