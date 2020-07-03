Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Shares Down 25%

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 382,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 188,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $270,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Nuvectra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit