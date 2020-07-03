Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Shares Down 25%

Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 382,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 188,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $270,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Nuvectra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

