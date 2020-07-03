Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Obyte has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $22,359.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $18.97 or 0.00208861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000154 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

GBYTE is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,081 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

