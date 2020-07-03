On.Live (ONL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,739.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. On.Live has a total market cap of $324,506.72 and approximately $4,739.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, On.Live has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About On.Live

On.Live is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . On.Live’s official website is on.live

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

