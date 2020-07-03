Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Biosciences saw revenue growth in its Service and Other segment and continues to gain from its flagship Sequel system in the last reported quarter. Massive gross margin expansion was also noted in the quarter. Additionally, the company received termination fee from Illumina, which got reflected on the results. The recent partnership with LabCorp to study COVID-19 buoys optimism. Pacific Biosciences’ flagship platform — the Sequel system — has been fortifying the company’s footprint worldwide. Pacific Biosciences ended the first quarter on a mixed note, with earnings beating but revenues lagging estimates. On the flip side, the company saw a decline in Product revenues. Escalation of operating expenses is another concern. Pacific Biosciences has underperformed its industry in a year’s time.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $556.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.21.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 58.35% and a negative return on equity of 131.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 801,506 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 6,953,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 85,650 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,796,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after buying an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $16,665,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 5,443,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after buying an additional 724,600 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

