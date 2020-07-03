Paxos Standard Market Cap Tops $244.23 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010977 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinPlace, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and Hotbit. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $244.23 million and approximately $124.66 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard Token Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, C2CX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, KuCoin, CoinExchange, TOKOK, Gate.io, DigiFinex, ABCC, Bitrue, Hotbit, HitBTC, CoinBene, CoinPlace, Crex24, CoinEx, Iquant, BCEX, BitMart, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, BW.com, MXC, Binance, OKEx, P2PB2B, WazirX, BitMax, DDEX, OKCoin, BigONE, SouthXchange, Coinall and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

