Pirl Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Pirl has a market capitalization of $542,576.02 and approximately $2,097.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirl has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 73,745,672 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

