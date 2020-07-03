PlatinumBAR Reaches Market Cap of $3,132.74 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $3,132.74 and $38.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

