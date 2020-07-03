Po.et Tops 1-Day Volume of $574,230.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $574,230.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Po.et token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.89 or 0.04897854 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Po.et is po.et

Po.et can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

