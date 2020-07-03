PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $3,622.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,081.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.02491266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.02444553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00456984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00694207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00062674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00565516 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,127,787 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

