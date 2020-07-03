Power Ledger Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $36.00 million and $2.43 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.04898815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00020614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger is a token. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,063,633 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

