Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $2.14. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $302,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,240.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.11. 139,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,702. Primerica has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $112.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit