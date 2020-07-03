Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $2.14. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $302,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,240.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.11. 139,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,702. Primerica has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $112.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

