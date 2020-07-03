Project Pai Trading Down 1.3% This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and approximately $687,077.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, LBank, Huobi and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.05081518 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00054023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,683,421,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,142,524 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitfinex, BitForex, OOOBTC, Huobi and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

