ProxyNode 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $102.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $47,205.12 and approximately $102.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00737712 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018686 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00190866 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000699 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 168,032,869 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.