PWR Coin Price Down 24.7% Over Last Week (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $70,115.01 and $3.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00737712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.33 or 0.01831597 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018686 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00190866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00153380 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,072.68 or 0.99907297 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

