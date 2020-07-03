QuadrantProtocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $241,070.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $608,810.97 and approximately $241,070.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

