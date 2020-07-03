QuarkChain Market Capitalization Tops $13.98 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.04909199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,224,021,094 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

