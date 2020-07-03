Quiztok (QTCON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.38 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $353,149.02 and $2.38 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054130 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

QTCON is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

