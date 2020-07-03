Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for eGain (EGAN)

eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/2/2020 – eGain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

7/1/2020 – eGain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

6/27/2020 – eGain was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2020 – eGain was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/11/2020 – eGain was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

EGAN stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 308,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,999. The firm has a market cap of $350.83 million, a PE ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. eGain Corp has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. eGain had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 7.6% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,190,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 876.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 668,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 731,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 203,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eGain by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

