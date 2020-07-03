Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for eGain (EGAN)

eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/2/2020 – eGain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “
- 7/1/2020 – eGain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “
- 6/27/2020 – eGain was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/16/2020 – eGain was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/11/2020 – eGain was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
EGAN stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 308,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,999. The firm has a market cap of $350.83 million, a PE ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. eGain Corp has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. eGain had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
