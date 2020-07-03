RED (RED) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One RED token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a market capitalization of $280,815.85 and approximately $386.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00456984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000714 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003426 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

