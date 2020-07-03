Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.
NYSE RF opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54.
In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,451,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
