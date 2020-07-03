Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

NYSE RF opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,451,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

