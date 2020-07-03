Ren Price Hits $0.17 (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Ren has a market capitalization of $143.56 million and $11.49 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, OKEx, DDEX and UEX. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.04898815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00020614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 866,416,516 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Binance, UEX, Tidex, Huobi Global, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

