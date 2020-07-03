Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTOKY shares. ValuEngine lowered Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.88. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

