Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

RPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $16,265,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. 619,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

