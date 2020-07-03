Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Plug Power (PLUG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) in the last few weeks:

7/2/2020 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2020 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2020 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $6.00 to $12.00.

6/17/2020 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.75 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2020 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2020 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $5.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. 38,140,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,131,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. Plug Power Inc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 291,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,310,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,060.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 961,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $7,015,730.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,136,708 shares of company stock worth $18,963,500. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Plug Power by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

