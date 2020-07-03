Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.59.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,310. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

