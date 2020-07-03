Reviewing Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDBC)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 1.68 $2.68 million N/A N/A Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 3.66 $11.58 million N/A N/A

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Valley Bank and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 18.20% N/A N/A Fidelity D&D Bancorp 24.10% 11.33% 1.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelity D&D Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

