Rivetz (RVT) Market Capitalization Tops $721,219.05

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $721,219.05 and approximately $145.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.01709749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00168882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00108185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz launched on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

